And they're off: Montana football team leaves for FCS championship game

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team is officially on its way to the FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas.

Fans gathered in Missoula on Wednesday afternoon to see the team off and show their support.

The buses left the University of Montana campus and headed through downtown on their way to the Missoula airport.



Fans lined the streets of downtown Missoula holding "We Believe" signs as the team bus drove by.

The team is expected to arrive in Texas early this evening.

No. 2 Montana takes on No. 1 South Dakota State in the FCS national championship game on Sunday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.