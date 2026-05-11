After record pole vault, Montana's Shealyne McGee gets Big Sky Conference honors

MISSOULA — Shealyne McGee matched a Montana school record last Friday at the Tom Gage Classic and has been named the Big Sky Conference co-women’s field athlete of the week, the league announced Monday.

McGee has been consistently improving all season, breaking the 13-foot mark for the first time this season at the Bengal Invitational on May 2. She improved on that performance in the regular-season finale, clearing 13-7¼ to tie Samantha Serex’s Montana school record.

“Congratulations to Shea for being the co-athlete of the week,” head coach Doug Fraley said. “She had a great performance in Bozeman that moved her way up on the West regional list.”

McGee went to Bozeman with the goal of improving in the region and hitting a mark that would qualify her for the NCAA First Round meet later this month. She accomplished that mission, moving up into the top 48 after her big jump.

The graduate pole vaulter from Camas, Wash., currently ranks 38th in the West and is tied for second in the Big Sky in the event.

McGee is the fourth Grizzly to earn outdoor athlete of the week honors this year and the second women’s field athlete to do so, joining Erin Wilde. The Grizzlies have now gone three straight weeks with at least one weekly honor as Kevin Swindler and Callie Wilson earned recognition last week.

This is the second athlete of the week honor of McGee’s career. She was also named the women’s indoor field athlete of the week on Feb. 17, 2025, after jumping 13-6½ to break the Montana school record.

The Grizzlies will head to Portland, Ore., this week for the Big Sky Conference outdoor championships on May 13-16. Montana was picked third in the coaches’ poll on both the men’s and women’s sides.

