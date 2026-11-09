After record-breaking day, Montana's Eli Gillman earns trio of weekly awards

MISSOULA — Another chapter in the legendary book of Eli was written at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, and the accolades have poured in accordingly.

Montana running back Eli Gillman became the Big Sky Conference’s new all-time leading scorer, breaking NFL All-Pro Cooper Kupp’s decade-old record with his 78th career total touchdown against Portland State.

Gillman put up video-game-like numbers against the Vikings, tying a school single-game record with four touchdowns on just nine touches of the ball. He rushed for 196 yards on eight carries, a 24.5-yard average, and caught a 48-yard pass for 244 all-purpose yards.

Another record-setting day in a season full of record-setting days earned him a sweep of the weekly awards Monday.

Gillman was named the Stats Perform FCS national offensive player of the week for the second time this year as he continues to build a case for the Walter Payton Award. He shared the honor from Stats Perform with Youngstown State quarterback Beau Brungard as co-players of the week.

Gillman was also named the Big Sky offensive player of the week for the third time this year and the fifth time in his career. He shared that award with Idaho’s Joshua Wood as co-players of the week, as well.

National scouts took notice, as well, with Gillman being named the East-West Shrine Bowl’s offensive player of the week, presented to “the all-star game eligible player that displays the most NFL traits that week,” according to Shrine Bowl personnel. He is in good company with the award alongside Tennessee’s Qua Moss, their defensive player of the week.

It’s not just what he did to earn these honors, it’s how he did it.

Gillman hit home run after home run, starting the day with a 48-yard reception on the third play of the game before rushing for touchdowns from 45 yards, 15 yards and 43 yards out, then capping the day with an eye-popping 84-yard scramble to break Kupp’s record.

That last score from 84 yards out is the second-longest in the Big Sky this season and the second-longest in school history behind his own record of 85 yards set in 2023 at UC Davis.

The fifth-year senior now owns Big Sky career records for total touchdowns, most points scored and rushing touchdowns. He also is now one of just five players in league history to rush for 5,000 yards. He now has 5,034 yards in his career and 1,357 this year — his third straight 1,000-yard season.

He sits fourth in FCS history for total TDs and is tied for the fifth-most rushing TDs in subdivision history, as well, chasing Villanova’s Brian Westbrook, who has 89 total TDs, and Georgia Southern’s Adrian Peterson’s career mark of 84 rushing scores.

Gillman owns school career records for rushing yards, rushing TDs, total TDs, all-purpose yards and points scored, and is now fifth all-time at UM in touchdowns responsible for (passing and rushing).

Following Saturday’s performance, he remains the NCAA’s active career leader for rushing yards and all-purpose yards and is second for the most career rushing TDs in all levels of college football.

Gillman is in the midst of one of the greatest single seasons in program history.

With two regular-season games to play, his 1,357 rushing yards rank fifth at UM, while his current total and career-high of 25 touchdowns is tied for the most ever in a season in Missoula with Marcus Knight. Nineteen of his 25 scores have been rushing, currently the fifth-most in that category, as well.

Gillman now leads the FCS in all-purpose yards this season with 1,666 rushing, receiving and return yards — a top-12 total in UM history. He also leads the FCS in total touchdowns, points scored, rushing yards and rush yards per game.

He and the Grizzlies now prepare to take on Idaho State in front of a national audience this week as Montana hosts the Bengals in a pivotal conference showdown under the lights at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on ESPN2, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m.