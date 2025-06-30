A tradition like no other: Clay Oven ready to carry No. 37 legacy at Montana

BILLINGS — In a remarkable display of continuity, 42 years of tradition are embodied in the legacy No. 37 jersey at the University of Montana.

Former Grizzlies cornerback Trevin Gradney, who most recently wore the number for the football team, spoke about the significance of the number.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

A tradition like no other: Carrying the '37' legacy of the Montana Grizzlies

“(It’s) everything that you could want in this number, in this honor,” Gradney, a Billing West graduate, said.

For Gradney, a cornerback who wore the jersey last season in his final year of eligibility, passing the honor is not just a privilege. It marks a moment in history as he hands the jersey down to another Billings native.

The new face of No. 37 will be former Billings Central star and current UM linebacker Clay Oven.

“I was definitely super excited and definitely honored to be able to take that role,” Oven said.

Gradney has full confidence in Oven this upcoming season.

“He's going to handle things the right way, and that's all I could ask for, just to carry himself and be a great representation of the university,” Gradney said.

In a unique twist, Oven is only a sophomore. He will be the first underclassman in over a decade to wear the storied number.

“Grow into the jersey and earn it as I'm able to have more time here, a few more seasons than most of the seniors get,” Oven said.

Oven has an appreciation for the history associated with the number. The tradition began in 1983 when the number was first donned by Craig Paulson, a fullback from Plentywood, who gave the number to safety Tim Hauck of Big Timber, who went on to a lengthy NFL career.

Ever since, the No. 37 has remained on the defensive side of the ball, and every wearer graduated from a Montana high school.

“When you're a little kid here, your first memories of football are kind of the people who play here and wear 37, especially No. 37 from Montana,” Oven said.

His new jersey symbolizes much more than personal achievement. It represents the university, coaches, teammates, work ethic and leadership.

“He embodied from Day 1,” Gradney said. “He earned every part of it.”

Both players are proud to represent their Billings roots while being locked into a frenzied fan base a few hundred miles from home.

“It's really good to be able to represent not only Montana, but also kind of our home city,” Oven said.

“I love this place. I know he really loves this place and enjoyed being brought up in this city and around this community and these people,” Gradney added.

These two are the only players from Billings ever to wear this number, and it is clear the new No. 37 is ready to take on the challenge when the Grizzlies open the season Sept. 6 at home against Central Washington.

