2025 Big Sky soccer championships Nov. 5-9 at South Campus Stadium in Missoula

FARMINGTON, Utah — Fresh off claiming their third consecutive regular-season title, the Montana Grizzles are set to host the 2025 Big Sky Conference soccer championship.

The six-team tournament will be played Nov. 5, 7, and 9 at UM's South Campus Stadium in Missoula. Montana has the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, and will play either No. 4 seed Portland State or No. 5 seed Idaho in the semifinals on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.

Below are the matchups and schedule; all times are Mountain.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Match 1: No. 3 Eastern Washington (8-6-4) vs. No. 6 Northern Arizona (5-5-7), 11 a.m.

Match 2: No. 4 Portland State (4-8-4) vs. No. 5 Idaho (5-5-8), 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 7

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. No. 2 Weber State (11-6-1), 11 a.m.

Match 4: Match 2 winner vs. No. 1 Montana (11-3-3), 2 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, Nov. 9

Match 5: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 1 p.m.

The site of the 2025 tournament was decided based on Montana winning the 2024 regular-season title. Missoula will serve as the host city for the soccer championship for the second time in as many years and sixth time overall since the tournament began in 1997.

The host city of the soccer championship has not won the tournament since Northern Colorado won in front of its home crowd in 2019. The winner advances to the NCAA Division I Women's College Cup, which begins with first-round games Nov. 14-16.

Sacramento State won last year's Big Sky tournament in Missoula on penalty kicks against Idaho to capture the Big Sky crown.

In other Montana soccer news, the Grizzlies have earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Pinnacle Award for the 2024-25 academic year, the organization announced recently. Montana was one of just two Division I programs, men’s or women’s, to be recognized, along with the women’s program at Liberty.



That made it two straight for the Grizzlies, who are into stacking success upon success. Montana also earned the Team Pinnacle Award for the 2023-24 academic year.



To be considered for the honor, teams must pull off a rare trifecta: receive the Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award, plus the Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches. In addition to those two criteria, teams must have a winning percentage of .750 or higher.

Montana Athletics and the Big Sky Conference contributed to this report

