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Montana falls to No. 7 in FCS top 25; Montana State inches up to 5th

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MISSOULA — Montana slid to seventh in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday.

The Grizzlies, previously ranked second, lost a 49-44 shootout at then-No. 13 Northern Arizona on Saturday. The Lumberjacks climbed to eighth in the rankings.

Montana State moved up one spot to No. 5.

South Dakota State maintained the No. 1 ranking and received 52 of 57 first-place votes. The Jackrabbits are followed by No. 2 Tarleton State, No. 3 Stephen F. Austin and No. 4 Lehigh.

The Big Sky Conference continues to have five teams in the top 25. UC Davis held steady at No. 14, while Idaho State is now ranked 21st after losing back-to-back games to NAU and Cal Poly.

The Mustangs, who are 4-3 overall and tied for first in the Big Sky at 3-1 in league play, received votes but failed to crack the top 25. Weber State, also 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big Sky, received votes, as well.

Every team in the Big Sky has at least one conference loss. Seven teams — Montana, Northern Arizona, Cal Poly, Weber State, Montana State, UC Davis and Portland State — have exactly one league loss.

The Big Sky standings and this week's schedule are below.

Big Sky Conference standings

Through Oct. 10

Conf.Overall
Montana3-15-2
Northern Arizona3-15-2
Cal Poly3-14-3
Weber State3-14-3
Montana State2-15-1
UC Davis2-14-2
Portland State2-12-4
Idaho State1-24-2
Southern Utah1-22-4
Idaho1-21-5
Eastern Washington1-32-5
Northern Colorado1-32-5
Utah Tech0-40-7

Big Sky Conference schedule

Saturday, Oct. 17

(all times Mountain Daylight Time)

Idaho at No. 7 Montana, 1 p.m.

No. 21 Idaho State at (RV) Weber State, 1 p.m.

Portland State at No. 8 Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Montana State at Eastern Washington, 5 p.m.

(RV) Cal Poly at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

No. 14 UC Davis at Southern Utah, 6 p.m.

Utah Tech idle

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