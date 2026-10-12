Montana falls to No. 7 in FCS top 25; Montana State inches up to 5th

MISSOULA — Montana slid to seventh in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday.

The Grizzlies, previously ranked second, lost a 49-44 shootout at then-No. 13 Northern Arizona on Saturday. The Lumberjacks climbed to eighth in the rankings.

Montana State moved up one spot to No. 5.

South Dakota State maintained the No. 1 ranking and received 52 of 57 first-place votes. The Jackrabbits are followed by No. 2 Tarleton State, No. 3 Stephen F. Austin and No. 4 Lehigh.

The Big Sky Conference continues to have five teams in the top 25. UC Davis held steady at No. 14, while Idaho State is now ranked 21st after losing back-to-back games to NAU and Cal Poly.

The Mustangs, who are 4-3 overall and tied for first in the Big Sky at 3-1 in league play, received votes but failed to crack the top 25. Weber State, also 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big Sky, received votes, as well.

Every team in the Big Sky has at least one conference loss. Seven teams — Montana, Northern Arizona, Cal Poly, Weber State, Montana State, UC Davis and Portland State — have exactly one league loss.

The Big Sky standings and this week's schedule are below.

Big Sky Conference standings

Through Oct. 10



Conf. Overall Montana 3-1 5-2 Northern Arizona 3-1 5-2 Cal Poly 3-1 4-3 Weber State 3-1 4-3 Montana State 2-1 5-1 UC Davis 2-1 4-2 Portland State 2-1 2-4 Idaho State 1-2 4-2 Southern Utah 1-2 2-4 Idaho 1-2 1-5 Eastern Washington 1-3 2-5 Northern Colorado 1-3 2-5 Utah Tech 0-4 0-7

Big Sky Conference schedule

Saturday, Oct. 17

(all times Mountain Daylight Time)

Idaho at No. 7 Montana, 1 p.m.

No. 21 Idaho State at (RV) Weber State, 1 p.m.

Portland State at No. 8 Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Montana State at Eastern Washington, 5 p.m.

(RV) Cal Poly at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

No. 14 UC Davis at Southern Utah, 6 p.m.

Utah Tech idle