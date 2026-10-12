Montana falls to No. 7 in FCS top 25; Montana State inches up to 5th

MISSOULA — Montana slid to seventh in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday.
The Grizzlies, previously ranked second, lost a 49-44 shootout at then-No. 13 Northern Arizona on Saturday. The Lumberjacks climbed to eighth in the rankings.
Montana State moved up one spot to No. 5.
South Dakota State maintained the No. 1 ranking and received 52 of 57 first-place votes. The Jackrabbits are followed by No. 2 Tarleton State, No. 3 Stephen F. Austin and No. 4 Lehigh.
The Big Sky Conference continues to have five teams in the top 25. UC Davis held steady at No. 14, while Idaho State is now ranked 21st after losing back-to-back games to NAU and Cal Poly.
The Mustangs, who are 4-3 overall and tied for first in the Big Sky at 3-1 in league play, received votes but failed to crack the top 25. Weber State, also 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big Sky, received votes, as well.
Every team in the Big Sky has at least one conference loss. Seven teams — Montana, Northern Arizona, Cal Poly, Weber State, Montana State, UC Davis and Portland State — have exactly one league loss.
The Big Sky standings and this week's schedule are below.
Big Sky Conference standings
Through Oct. 10
|Conf.
|Overall
|Montana
|3-1
|5-2
|Northern Arizona
|3-1
|5-2
|Cal Poly
|3-1
|4-3
|Weber State
|3-1
|4-3
|Montana State
|2-1
|5-1
|UC Davis
|2-1
|4-2
|Portland State
|2-1
|2-4
|Idaho State
|1-2
|4-2
|Southern Utah
|1-2
|2-4
|Idaho
|1-2
|1-5
|Eastern Washington
|1-3
|2-5
|Northern Colorado
|1-3
|2-5
|Utah Tech
|0-4
|0-7
Big Sky Conference schedule
Saturday, Oct. 17
(all times Mountain Daylight Time)
Idaho at No. 7 Montana, 1 p.m.
No. 21 Idaho State at (RV) Weber State, 1 p.m.
Portland State at No. 8 Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Montana State at Eastern Washington, 5 p.m.
(RV) Cal Poly at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.
No. 14 UC Davis at Southern Utah, 6 p.m.
Utah Tech idle