Montana DL Alex Gubner, Montana State OL Marcus Wehr named first-team AP FCS All-Americans

BILLINGS — Montana defensive lineman Alex Gubner and Montana State offensive lineman Marcus Wehr were among a handful of Grizzlies and Bobcats to be named Tuesday as FCS All-Americans by the Associated Press.

Gubner, the Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year, was a first-team selection. Wehr, the top-rated offensive tackle in the FCS by Pro Football Focus, was also named to the first team.

Second-team selections included MSU offensive lineman Rush Reimer and Montana all-purpose threat Junior Bergen. Bobcats QB Sean Chambers was selected as the third-team all-purpose player while defensive end Brody Grebe was also a third-team selection. Montana linebacker Braxton Hill was a third-team pick, as well.

Following is the Associated Press' 2023 FCS All-America team:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Mark Gronowski, fourth-year, South Dakota State.

Running backs — Jaden Shirden, fourth-year, Monmouth; Isaiah Davis, fourth-year, South Dakota State.

Offensive linemen — Garret Greenfield, sixth-year, South Dakota State; Noah Atagi, sixth-year, Weber State; Mason McCormick, sixth-year, South Dakota State; Jacob Johanning, fifth-year, Furman; Marcus Wehr, fourth-year, Montana State.

Tight end — Cam Grandy, fifth-year, Illinois State.

Wide receivers — Ty James, fifth-year, Mercer; Dymere Miller, fourth-year, Monmouth; Jalen Coker, fifth-year, Holy Cross.

All-purpose —Dylan Laube, fifth-year, New Hampshire.

Kicker — Matthew Cook, fifth-year, Northern Iowa.

Defense

Linemen — Terrell Allen, fourth-year, Tennessee State; Jay Person, sixth-year, Chattanooga; Anton Juncaj, fourth-year, Albany; Alex Gubner, sixth-year, Montana.

Linebackers — Dylan Kelly, fifth-year, Albany; Brock Mogensen, sixth-year, South Dakota; Jacob Dobbs, fifth-year, Holy Cross.

Defensive backs — PJ Jules, fifth-year, Southern Illinois; Cole Wisniewski, fourth-year, North Dakota State; Lance Wise Jr., fifth-year, Mercer; Marcus Harris, fourth-year, Idaho; Sheldon Arnold II, fourth-year, East Tennessee State.

Punter — Aidan Laros, third-year, Tennessee Martin.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Max Brosmer, fifth-year, New Hampshire.

Running backs — Sam Franklin, third-year, Tennessee Martin; Jamar Curtis, second-year, Lafayette.

Offensive linemen — Luke Newman, fourth-year, Holy Cross; Charles Grant, fourth-year, William & Mary; Rush Reimer, fourth-year, Montana State; Mark Barthelemy, sixth-year, Nicholls State; Gavin Olson, fifth-year, Tennessee Martin.

Tight end — Carter Runyon, third-year, Towson.

Wide receivers — Brandon Porter, sixth-year, Incarnate Word; Hayden Hatten, fifth-year, Idaho; Chedon James, second-year, Idaho State.

All-purpose — Junior Bergen, third-year, Montana.

Kicker — Ricardo Chavez, fourth-year, Idaho.

Defense

Linemen — Ty French, fourth-year, Gardner-Webb; David Walker, fourth-year, Central Arkansas; Finn Claypool, third-year, Drake; Daylan Dotson, fourth-year, Tennessee Martin.

Linebackers — Billy Shaeffer, sixth-year, Lafayette; Winston Reid, seventh-year, Weber State; Micah Davey, third-year, McNeese State.

Defensive backs — Aamir Hall, fourth-year, Albany; Caleb Curtain, third-year, Elon; Blake Ruffin, third-year, Eastern Illinois; Tyler Morton, third-year, Nicholls State; Kenny Gallop, Jr., third-year, Howard.

Punter — Grant Burkett, fifth-year, Missouri State.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Matthew Sluka, fourth-year, Holy Cross.

Running backs — Lan Larison, fourth-year, UC Davis; Jordan Fuller, third-year, Holy Cross.

Offensive linemen — John Allen, fourth-year, SE Louisiana; Josiah Ezirim, fifth-year, Eastern Kentucky; Jake Kubas, sixth-year, North Dakota State; Ryan Coll, fifth-year, Richmond; Seth Osborne, sixth-year, St. Francis, Pa.

Tight end — Cole Rusk, third-year, Murray State.

Wide receivers — Raylen Sharpe, third-year, Missouri State; Efton Chism III, fourth-year, Eastern Washington; Kasey Hawthorne, third-year, Howard.

All-purpose — Sean Chambers, sixth-year, Montana State.

Kicker — Kyle Ramsey, fifth-year, Abilene Christian.

Defense

Linemen — Eric O’Neill, third-year, Long Island; Brendan Webb, sixth-year, South Dakota; Khristian Boyd, sixth-year, Northern Iowa; Brody Grebe, third-year, Montana State.

Linebackers — Amir Abdullah, fourth-year, Illinois State; Braxton Hill, fifth-year, Montana; Noah Martin, fourth-year, Samford.

Defensive backs — Myles Harden, fourth-year, South Dakota; Saiku White, third-year, Lafayette; Max Epps, third-year, Texas A&M-Commerce; Travis Blackshear, sixth-year, Furman; Kaleb Lyons, second-year, Morehead State.

Punter — Aaron Trusler, third-year, Richmond.