Missoula's Elise Stearns of Northern Arizona sets record, twice earns All-America honors

(Editor's note: Information provided by Northern Arizona Athletics.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Missoula's Elise Stearns of Northern Arizona made history in the 5,000-meters on Friday at the NCAA indoor track and field championships, running 15:08.07 to place fourth for first-team All-American status.

The time ranks inside the top ten all-time in NCAA history and sets a new Big Sky Conference and Northern Arizona record — which was previously owned by Stearns with a time of 15:21.43 that she set earlier this indoor season.

It marked the Missoula Hellgate graduate's second NCAA indoor championship appearance, as she placed 11th last year, earning a spot on the second team with a time of 16:34.04.

On Saturday, Stearns followed up with her second first-team All-America honor of the championships after placing eighth in the 3,000-meters with a time of 9:04.01.

