Missoula native Jim McElwain announces retirement from college football

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — After four decades, Missoula native and Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain has announced his retirement effective at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

McElwain will serve as Central Michigan's head coach until a new coach is hired and will be on the sidelines for CMU's season finale at Northern Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 30. He will move into a new position as special assistant to the athletic director and will assist the department in this new era of college athletics.

McElwain is a graduate of Missoula Sentinel High School, where he was an all-state quarterback. He served as offensive coordinator at Montana State from 1995-99 under head coach Cliff Hysell.

"My wife Karen and I have cherished every moment of our football journey," McElwain stated in a CMU press release. "We want to express our deepest gratitude to the all the players who have welcomed us into their lives, and the incredible coaches and support staff at every stop along the way — it has been a true privilege to work alongside all of them. The lifelong friendships that were created mean the world to us."

McElwain's tenure at CMU included two bowl game appearances and two MAC West division titles. In his first season in 2019, he turned a one-win program into an 8-6 team, sharing the MAC West championship and earning a berth in the New Mexico Bowl.

The seven-win improvement was the largest in the Football Bowl Subdivision that year. McElwain was named MAC coach of the year, making him one of only four coaches to earn that distinction in three Division I conferences.

McElwain's coaching career is marked by numerous achievements across college football. He previously served as head coach at Florida (2015-2017), where he earned SEC coach of the year honors in 2015 and led the Gators to two SEC East titles and consecutive SEC championship game appearances.

Before that, he revitalized the Colorado State program (2012-2014), earning Mountain West coach of the year in 2014. In his 12 years as a head coach, McElwain has compiled a 77-62 overall record.

McElwain's assistant coaching career included stints with some of the most prestigious programs in college football, including Alabama, where he was offensive coordinator during two national championship seasons under Nick Saban.

He has also coached at Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Fresno State and Eastern Washington, as well as a season in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders.

A native of Missoula, McElwain played quarterback at Eastern Washington from 1980 to 1983 and earned his degree in 1984.

