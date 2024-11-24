Bars provide spot for fans in Missoula to watch 123rd Brawl of the Wild

MISSOULA — Montana football fans who couldn't make the trip east to Bozeman for the 123rd Brawl of the Wild stayed in town and watched from local bars — and there were many Griz fans enjoying the game along with a few fans of Montana State.

Though the game did not go the way Griz fans wanted — Montana State prevailed 34-11 — many of them were at popular bars across town to watch their team compete in the biggest game of the regular season.

Fans like Lavonne Miller enjoyed watching the game among friends.

"I watched them build Washington-Grizzly Stadium, so I have been a season ticket holder since then," Miller said. "I always come downtown to watch the games when it's an away game because I like the community of the Grizzlies."

Among a sea of Griz fans at Red’s Bar was Carma Gilligan, a lifelong Bobcat fan. She was making more noise than anyone else.

“I have been a Bobcat fan all my life because my grandfather, William Flaherty, and his five brothers were on the first Bobcat team in Butte in 1898,” she said.

Gilligan has watched the Brawl of the Wild from Missoula for over 40 years, and as a peace offering she makes a pregame snack for the Griz fans to enjoy while she cheers for Montana State.

"I ring the bell when (the Bobcats) make a touchdown. Sometimes I don't ring it very much, but they laugh,” Gilligan said. “I bring Chex Mix at the start of the game so people can enjoy (it) while they're watching the game.

Gilligan says she will try to make the trip to Frisco, Texas, if her Bobcats — who could land the top seed for the FCS playoffs — make it to the national championship game.

