MISSOULA — Trevian Tribble is a bit of a rarity in college football. He's in his fifth year at Weber State — and on his third head coach.

Through all of that change, the Wildcats' defensive back stayed put, a decision he chalks up to a core value.

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Loyalty and leadership: How Weber State's Trevian Tribble became a steady presence through three head coaches

"Loyalty is just a big thing to me," Tribble told Scripps Sports at the Big Sky Kickoff in Spokane, Wash., over the summer. "And this program believed in me, and I believed in it. So me staying was honestly just a token of that."

That patience is paying off. Weber State is in the midst of its best season since Tribble's freshman year, and the team has earned three consecutive Big Sky player of the week honors during its current three-game winning streak: Robert Young, Porter Small and Tribble.

Tribble earned the recognition after perhaps his best game as a Wildcat, catching two interceptions against Idaho in his last time out. He missed last week's win over Idaho State with an illness.

Weber State's turnaround followed an incredible offseason roster overhaul under first-year coach Eric Kjar, with the Wildcats adding 80 new players.

"We had a lot of guys come in, had a lot of guys leave," Tribble said. "But in all, we found a way to come together and we started to build our culture."

After winning just four games in both 2024 and 2025, Weber State has already won five games this season. The Wildcats, ranked 22nd in the latest Stats Perform FCS top 25 poll, are 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the Big Sky, tied with Northern Arizona atop the league standings heading into Saturday's matchup with third-ranked Montana State.

As one of the players who has been through it all, Tribble has had to step up for his team.

"Especially with being a leader, a lot comes with it, a lot goes into it," he said. "But the main thing is that I got guys that trust me to lead and to compete. So in all, I'm hoping that we can all put it together and that leadership will take us a long way."

Tribble further builds that chemistry off the field by bowling or fishing with teammates. But his favorite activity outside of football is a trip to the theater.

"I go to the movies a lot. I say I go almost every week," he said. "I love superhero movies actually. I'm a big superhero guy in a way. I wouldn't say a Marvel guy, but I like The Flash and Superman, Spider-Man, things like that."

Go figure — his favorite characters represent loyalty and trust.

