Kyle Erickson-led College of Idaho women hit late surge but fall short in second round of NAIA tournament

GREAT FALLS — On the heels of an unlikely upset over last season's national runner-up Providence, the Kyle Erickson-led No. 12 College of Idaho women looked to pull some more magic against fourth-seeded Georgetown (Ky.) Saturday at the McLaughlin Center.

After being down by as much as 22 points in the second half, the Yotes went on a fourth-quarter comeback to cut the deficit to as little as six. But that was as small as the margin would get, as College of Idaho's run ended by a final score of 79-70.

It was a quick start for the Yotes — looking to ride momentum from the 58-56 overtime win Friday night over the Argos — scoring seven points in the first three minutes. From there, the Tigers would take the lead and never look back, getting up 21-11 after the first.

College of Idaho would go on a late 9-2 run before halftime to try and regain some fuel, but Georgetown beat the buzzer from half court to give it a 40-26 advantage at the break.

The fourth quarter is when things started to become interesting, as the Yotes would erupt for 30 points on 62.5% shooting, but it wasn't enough to mount what would have been an improbable comeback.

C of I was led by Anna Mooney's 21 points, and Brooke Beresford contributed 18 points and nine rebounds.

Georgetown advances to the NAIA national site in Sioux City, Iowa, beginning March 20.