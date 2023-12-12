Kola Bad Bear of Montana State Billings caps big week with GNAC honors

(Editor's note: MSU Billings Athletics release.)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Following a week where the Montana State University Billings women's basketball team finished with a pair of victories over in-state schools, forward Kola Bad Bear was recognized Monday as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's women's basketball player of the week.

It the first player of the week award for Bad Bear since joining the Yellowjackets this past year following four years at Montana State. The Billings Senior High School alum previously received player of the week honors twice in her career at Montana State.

"Kola is having an outstanding season and continues to improve each week," said MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin. "She is getting more comfortable with her teammates on the court and has fit in very well to our program.

"Kola is an unselfish player with a great understanding of the game and is impacting the game on both ends for us. I have been so impressed with her versatility, leadership, and team first attitude."

Bad Bear kicked off the week in a win over Montana Western by setting a new career high in assists, collecting seven in the game. Bad Bear also totaled 17 points and four rebounds, going 6 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

She followed that performance by leading the Yellowjackets in scoring in the team's second game in two days, with her 21 points helping guide MSUB to a season sweep of crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College in the second iteration of the Rimrock Rivalry this season.

Bad Bear also added 12 rebounds to earn her fourth double-double of the season. In total, Bad Bear averaged 19 points for the week on 60% shooting, along with eight rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, adding a pair of steals and a block over the two games.

Bad Bear and the Yellowjackets are set to finish off their non-conference slate with a pair of games in Florida — Saturday against West Texas A&M and Monday against St. Mary's University.

