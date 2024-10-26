Jourdain Kamps helps Montana State sweep Montana, take Main Line Trophy back to Bozeman

MISSOULA — Jourdain Kamps had 11 kills and was in on eight blocks to help Montana State sweep rival Montana 25-19, 25-16, 25-23 Friday at Dahlberg Arena.

Kamps put down the first point of the match, as the teams played a tightly contested first set. The Bobcats led by as many as five points early, but the Griz clawed back to even the set at 17-17 and 18-18.

From there, Montana State scored five consecutive points on Montana errors to take control. A Kamps kill ultimately ended the set.

The second set brought more of the same, as the Cats and Griz were locked in a back-and-forth battle through the first half. Montana State took control midway through the set, using a 7-1 run to build an 18-12 advantage. Montana wouldn't get closer than four points the rest of the set.

The Bobcats jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead in the third set, but Montana battled back to eventually tie it up at 19-19 and again at 23-23. Out of a Montana State timeout, a Griz attack error gave the Bobcats a 24-23 lead. Madilyn Siebler put down the final point for Montana State, which takes the Main Line Trophy back to Bozeman.

Siebler and Camryn Greenwald each added seven kills for Montana State, which finished with a .203 attack percentage compared to just an .089 attack percentage for Montana. Nellie Stevenson (16) and Audrey Hofer (14) combined for 30 assists for the Bobcats, and Lauren Lindseth recorded 22 digs.

The Griz, who have now lost four straight matches, were led by Maddie Pyles and Maddie Kremer, who each had 10 kills and two blocks. Gracie Cagle had 22 assists, and Alexis Batezel had 15 digs.

Montana State (7-13 overall, 5-4 Big Sky) is back in Bozeman for its next match on Oct. 31 against Weber State, while Montana (6-14, 1-8) hosts Idaho State the same night.