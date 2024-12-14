Jason Eck leaving Idaho to become new head football coach at FBS New Mexico

(Editor's note: Information provided by New Mexico Athletics)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jason Eck, who led the Idaho football program to a national ranking and FCS playoffs appearances in all three of his seasons with the Vandals, has been named the new head coach at New Mexico.

On Friday, Eck and Idaho lost 52-19 at Montana State in the quarterfinal round of the 2024 playoffs.

Eck had a 26-13 overall record at Idaho. The Vandals finished 10-4 this past season.

A veteran coach with 26 years of experience at the FBS, FCS and Division II levels, Eck led the Vandals to three straight playoff berths in the FCS, including the quarterfinals the past two seasons.

ECK YES!!!!



A proven program builder with 26 years of experience, let's welcome new head coach Jason Eck to the Lobo Family!!!#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/KphjUNaMyC — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) December 14, 2024

In the 22 years prior, the Vandals totaled just two winning seasons. Additionally, Idaho increased its win total each season under Eck.

Prior to becoming Idaho’s head coach, Eck spent six seasons at South Dakota State as offensive line coach and the final three as offensive coordinator. In 2019, he was named the American Football Coaches’ Association FCS assistant coach of the year.

At South Dakota State, he helped lead the Jackrabbits to three semifinal playoff berths in four seasons and a national championship game appearance in the spring (COVID-19) season of 2021.

Before his time at SDSU, Eck was the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator at Montana State in 2015. The Bobcats were 18th in the FCS for rushing offense and 23rd in the FCS for sacks allowed. MSU was third in the FCS for scoring offense during his one year in Bozeman.

He was the offensive coordinator for the record-setting offense at Minnesota State Mankato during back-to-back Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships in 2013 and 2014. He served as the offensive line coach in 2013 and added offensive coordinator duties in 2014 as the Mavericks advanced to the NCAA Division II championship game.

Eck has also served coaching stints at Western Illinois (2012), Hampton (2011), Ball State (2009-10), and Winona State (2007-08). He had a previous stop at Idaho as an assistant coach, starting in 2004 when he coached the Vandal offensive line for three seasons.

A 1999 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Eck played on the Badgers’ 1998 Big Ten championship team which went on to win the Rose Bowl. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin under Barry Alvarez and later moved on to Colorado as a GA.

