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How to watch the Montana State-vs.-Northern Colorado football game on Saturday, Nov. 14

Montana State at Northern Colorado
Scripps Sports
Montana State at Northern Colorado
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Montana State goes on the road for the final time of this Big Sky Conference regular season on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The second-ranked Bobcats travel to Greeley, Colo., to face the Northern Colorado Bears. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN across Montana.

The Bobcats and Bears are scheduled to kick off at noon Saturday. Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game on The Spot.

The Spot is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN

LOCATIONOVER THE AIRDIRECTVSPECTRUM
Billings2.2511
Bozeman7.21411
Butte4.21411
Great Falls3.2412
Helena12.2N/A11
Missoula8.2918

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Viewers can also stream the Montana State-vs.-Northern Colorado game on ESPN+.

Also Saturday, the No. 12-ranked Montana Grizzlies host the No. 21 Idaho State Bengals at 8:30 p.m. in Missoula. That game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN2.

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