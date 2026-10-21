How to watch the Montana State football game on Saturday, Oct. 24

It's a top-25 Big Sky Conference football matchup when Montana State hosts Weber State on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The third-ranked Bobcats return to Bobcat Stadium for the first time since they defeated Northern Arizona on Sept. 26 and welcome in a red-hot Weber State squad. The Wildcats have won three consecutive games to climb into the national rankings at No. 22.
Montana State and Weber Still will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.
HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN
|LOCATION
|OVER THE AIR
|DIRECTV
|SPECTRUM
|Billings
|2.2
|5
|11
|Bozeman
|7.2
|14
|11
|Butte
|4.2
|14
|11
|Great Falls
|3.2
|4
|12
|Helena
|12.2
|N/A
|11
|Missoula
|8.2
|9
|18
Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.
Coverage of the Bobcats and Wildcats begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game.
Montana State and Weber State will also be available to stream on ESPN+.
No. 14-ranked Montana is idle this week.