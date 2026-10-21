How to watch the Montana State football game on Saturday, Oct. 24

It's a top-25 Big Sky Conference football matchup when Montana State hosts Weber State on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The third-ranked Bobcats return to Bobcat Stadium for the first time since they defeated Northern Arizona on Sept. 26 and welcome in a red-hot Weber State squad. The Wildcats have won three consecutive games to climb into the national rankings at No. 22.

Montana State and Weber Still will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Coverage of the Bobcats and Wildcats begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game.

Montana State and Weber State will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

No. 14-ranked Montana is idle this week.