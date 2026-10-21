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How to watch the Montana State football game on Saturday, Oct. 24

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MTN Sports
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It's a top-25 Big Sky Conference football matchup when Montana State hosts Weber State on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The third-ranked Bobcats return to Bobcat Stadium for the first time since they defeated Northern Arizona on Sept. 26 and welcome in a red-hot Weber State squad. The Wildcats have won three consecutive games to climb into the national rankings at No. 22.

Montana State and Weber Still will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN

LOCATIONOVER THE AIRDIRECTVSPECTRUM
Billings2.2511
Bozeman7.21411
Butte4.21411
Great Falls3.2412
Helena12.2N/A11
Missoula8.2918

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Coverage of the Bobcats and Wildcats begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game.

Montana State and Weber State will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

No. 14-ranked Montana is idle this week.

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