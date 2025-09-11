How to watch the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats games on Saturday, Sept. 13

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats are back home to continue their nonconference football schedules on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The fourth-ranked Bobcats, who have started their season with consecutive losses to FBS Oregon and FCS No. 2 South Dakota State, will look for their first win of the season when San Diego visits Bozeman. The Toreros (1-1) lost to Cal Poly in their season opener but notched a 30-27 overtime win over then-No. 24 Southern Utah last week.

The No. 5 Griz, meanwhile, have a top-20 showdown with No. 16 North Dakota in Missoula. Montana started its season last week with a 42-17 win over Central Washington. North Dakota enters the game with a 1-1 record after a narrow loss to FBS Kansas State and a 50-20 win over Portland State.

Both the Montana State-vs.-San Diego and Montana-vs.-North Dakota games kick off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports.

The Grizzlies' game with the Fighting Hawks will be broadcast on CBS affiliates KPAX in Missoula, KXLH in Helena, KRTV in Great Falls and KTVQ in Billings. In Butte and Bozeman, the game will air on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the MTN channel and how to find it.

Montana State's game with San Diego will air on KBZK in Bozeman and KXLF in Butte and on The Spot – MTN across the rest of Montana. The game will also be simulcast on KTGF in Great Falls and KTVH in Helena.

Both games will also stream live on ESPN+.

The Saturday Showdown Pregame Show will kick off Saturday's coverage at 12:30 p.m. on The Spot – MTN across Montana, and the Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the conclusion of the games, also on The Spot – MTN.