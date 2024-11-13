How to watch the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats games on Saturday, Nov. 16

Just two weeks remain in the Big Sky Conference football regular season, and Montana and Montana State both have big games on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The 10th-ranked Grizzlies are coming off a 30-14 loss to UC Davis and will look to bounce back Saturday versus Portland State. No. 2 Montana State, meanwhile, will play at the No. 4-ranked Aggies to determine the Big Sky's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

Scripps Sports will broadcast both games on local TV in Montana, and both games will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

The game between Montana (7-3 overall, 4-2 Big Sky) and Portland State (2-7, 2-4) kicks off at 1 p.m. in Missoula and will air on the MTN channel across Montana.

Montana State (10-0, 6-0) and UC Davis (9-1, 6-0) play at 6 p.m. Mountain time in Davis, Calif. That game will air on CBS affiliates KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KTVQ in Billings, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula.

Saturday's coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show on the MTN channel.

The MTN channel is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the MTN channel and where to watch.