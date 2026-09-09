How to watch the Montana and Montana State football games on Saturday, Sept. 12

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats continue their non-conference football schedules Saturday with games against Utah Tech and Nevada, respectively.

The third-ranked Griz are seeking a 3-0 start when they host the Trailblazers (0-2) inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, and Scripps Sports will broadcast the game on The Spot – MTN across Montana.

Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

The Montana-vs.-Utah Tech game, which is a non-conference game despite both teams being members of the Big Sky, can also be streamed on ESPN+.

The No. 1-ranked Bobcats (2-0) are on the road in Reno to play the Wolf Pack (1-0) at Mackay Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., and the game will air on The CW Network. The CW is not available over the air in Montana, but cable or satellite providers may carry the network. Check your local listings for broadcast information.

ESPN Unlimited subscribers may also stream the Montana State-vs.-Nevada game on the ESPN app.