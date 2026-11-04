How to watch the Montana and Montana State football games on Saturday, Nov. 7

It's another Big Sky Conference doubleheader on Scripps Sports on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The 12th-ranked Montana Grizzlies host the Portland State Vikings, while the third-ranked Montana State Bobcats visit the 22nd-ranked Idaho State Bengals. Both games will air on Montana Television Network stations.

The Grizzlies and Vikings will kick off at 1 p.m. and air on CBS affiliates across Montana — KPAX in Missoula and Kalispell, KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.

The top-25 matchup between the Bobcats and Bengals is scheduled to get under way at 4 p.m. That game will air on The Spot – MTN across Montana.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the Bobcats and Bengals on The Spot.

Both games will also be available to stream on ESPN+.