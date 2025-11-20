How to watch the 124th Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Nov. 22

MISSOULA — The 124th Brawl of the Wild between Montana and Montana State is Saturday, Nov. 22, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

Second-ranked Montana is aiming to put the finishing touches on a 12-0 regular season. No. 3 Montana State is looking for its 10th consecutive win of the season and second straight over its rival. The winner will secure the Big Sky Conference championship and a likely top-two seed for the FCS playoffs.

The home team has won the past five games in the series, with the Bobcats winning 34-11 last year, 55-21 in 2022 and 48-14 in 2019 in Bozeman. In Missoula, the Grizzlies won 37-7 in 2023 and 29-10 in 2021. The teams didn't play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday's game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on CBS affiliates across Montana — KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley, KBZK in Bozeman, KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena.

The game, which is the final game of the regular season, will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The postgame show will immediately follow the game.

