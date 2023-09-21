How to watch Montana and Montana State football this week on MTN

MISSOULA — Football fans across Montana will be able to watch the Montana and Montana State football games on free over-the-air TV on Saturday.

Montana opens its Big Sky Conference schedule at Northern Arizona at 2 p.m. Saturday. Most Montanans will be able to watch that game on the MTN channel, a new independent television network owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Viewers across the state can find MTN on:



Billings: Channel 2.2 (KTVQ.2)

Butte: Channel 4.2 (KXLF.2)

Bozeman: Channel 7.2 (KBZK.2)

Great Falls: Channel 3.2 (KRTV.2)

Helena: Channel 12.2 (KTVH.2)

Missoula/Kalispell: Channel 8.2 (KPAX.2)

Viewers with antennas should re-scan their TVs to get the new stations. To learn more about how to re-scan your TV or find MTN, visit MTNMontana.com.

Viewers in the Great Falls and Helena areas will be able to watch the Griz on KTGF or KTVH, the local NBC stations.

Montana State's showdown with Weber State will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network's CBS affiliates: KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KBZK in Bozeman, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula and Kalispell. Kickoff between the Bobcats and Wildcats is set for 6 p.m.

MTN Sports

This is the second year of Scripps' partnership with the Big Sky Conference. Thirteen games — seven each for Montana and Montana State, including the Cat-Griz game on Nov. 18 — will be broadcast by Scripps this fall. Six of those games will air on the MTN channel. The full Big Sky Conference football lineup is below.