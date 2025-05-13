Helena's Lance Bratlien of Miles CC named Mon-Dak Conference baseball MVP

MILES CITY — Lance Bratlien of Miles Community College was named MVP of the Mon-Dak Conference for the 2025 baseball season.

Bratlien, an outfielder and pitcher from Helena, hit .381 with 19 home runs and 57 RBIs. He played all three outfield positions and also made 14 appearances on the mound, going 3-2 with two saves, 51 strikeouts and a 4.72 ERA in 34.1 innings. He threw a no-hitter in March.

Meanwhile, infielder Luke Thorne of Missoula earned first-team all-conference honors for the Pioneers, as did first baseman Coleman Parry and catcher/outfielder Luke Wilson. Second baseman Cooper Morlang was a second-team selection.

Thorne hit .294 with 37 RBIs for MCC. He had seven doubles, three triples and five home runs.

The Pioneers finished the season 38-17.

