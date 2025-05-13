Guard Jalen Tot transferring from Division II MSU Billings to D-I Appalachian State

BILLINGS — Jalen Tot, a standout guard who spent the past three seasons at Division II Montana State Billings, has committed to Division I Appalachian State for his final year of eligibility.

The 6-foot Tot, who began his college career with two seasons at Dawson Community College, earned second-team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference honors in 2024-25, which was his second straight season earning all-league recognition. The previous season Tot was named the D-II West Region player of the year.

At MSUB, Tot scored 1,150 points and hit 196 3-pointers, eighth-most in program history. His 127 career steals rank fourth in the history book. This past season, Tot averaged 16.1 points per game and finished second in the GNAC with 61 total steals.

Appalachian State went 17-14 overall last season and 10-8 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Mountaineers are coached by Dustin Kerns.

Tot's commitment to Appalachian State comes on the heels of fellow former Yellowjacket Kael Robinson announcing his transfer to Northern Kentucky.

