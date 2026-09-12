Great Falls' Reed Harris off to explosive start at new home Arizona State

Great Falls High alum Reed Harris and first-year Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris is off to a hot start in the 2026 college football season.

On Saturday against Texas A&M, Harris caught nine passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He was credited with 71 yards after the catch.

Harris caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cutter Boley late in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7, then hauled in a 58-yard TD reception from Boley in the third quarter to pull the Sun Devils to within 24-20. No. 10-ranked Texas A&M later pulled away and won 48-20.

Through two games this season, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior has 15 catches for 326 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging 21.7 yards per reception.

Harris transferred to Arizona State from Boston College following the 2025 season. In 25 career games at BC, Harris had 56 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine TDs. Harris was said to be the first person from Montana to play football in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Harris started 12 games at wide receiver during the 2025 season. He caught 39 passes for 637 yards and five TDs.

Harris initially played quarterback in high school at Great Falls but transitioned to wide receiver during his senior season, finishing with 553 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

