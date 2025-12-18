Grady Bennett, Dane Oliver have 'a lot of pride' in watching former players shine for Cats, Griz

KALISPELL and MISSOULA — With the first-ever Montana-vs.-Montana State playoff rematch on the docket for Saturday, this game will be a chance to display the talent of the Treasure State's biggest teams on a national scale.

While both teams have been performing in the FCS playoffs, local high school football coaches Grady Bennett from Kalispell Glacier and Dane Oliver from Missoula Sentinel have been looking closely at their 15 combined alumni who are on the Cats and Griz rosters.

High school coaches Grady Bennett and Dane Oliver reflect on alumni playing in Montana Vs. Montana State rematch

From Glacier High School, the players include Drew Deck, Kash Goicoechea, Gage Sliter, Isaac Keim and Bridger Smith on Montana, and Ben Winters on Montana State.

From Sentinel High School, the players include TJ Rausch, Geno Leonard, Grady Walker, Tate Templeton and Danny Sirmon on Montana, and JJ Dolan, Zac Crews, Dylan Rollins and Adam Jones on Montana State.

“They're making big plays in big moments, and key players on both teams are executing in the biggest stage in our state,” Oliver said. “So, a lot of pride, and it doesn't surprise me with the type of kids they are."

Throughout the playoffs, Deck, a senior wide receiver for the Griz, has been showing out by scoring key touchdowns that helped his team secure playoff wins.

For Bennett, it is rewarding to watch one of his former players perform on the big stage after starting as a walk-on.

“For him to just hang in there, keep working, keep believing, and finally start, getting his opportunities, he's made the most of them,” Bennett said. “That's all you can hope for is to get that opportunity. And when you get it, you take it.”

The accomplishments on the field are not only impressing these players’ former coaches; it is the leadership skills they have brought to their respective schools.

“They go out for the coin toss, Brawl of the Wild, and somebody told me there's four Spartans out there representing, so they're great leaders, as well,” Oliver said. “But to see how they're represented in their leadership roles, and when they're doing postgame interviews, those are Spartans talking and representing such a broad audience here.”

No matter which team you root for, it seems this weekend’s rematch will be a chance to highlight the players from Montana who were born to play in this game.

“All of us in the state of Montana should be celebrating all of our guys playing on this national stage and showcasing what a great state Montana is for football,” Bennett said.

