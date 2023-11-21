Yang Yang steps down as Rocky Mountain College volleyball coach

BILLINGS — Yang Yang announced her resignation as head volleyball coach at Rocky Mountain College on Monday.

Yang has been the Battlin' Bears head coach since the 2019 season, and accumulated a 91-65 overall record. She guided the team to NAIA national tournament appearances in 2020, 2022 and 2023. She coached the Bears to a Frontier Conference tournament championship in 2022.

Yang began her coaching career at Rocky in 2015 under then-head coach Laurie Kelly, and was twice named the league's assistant coach of the year. Yang was a star player at Rocky and was a two-time All-American.

“I want to thank coach Yang for her commitment to Rocky Mountain College and our volleyball program.” Rocky Mountain College athletic director Jim Klemann stated in a press release. “She has done a tremendous job in building a nationally competitive program, and her team has been one of the most successful programs in the classroom at RMC and in the Frontier Conference.

“I wish her the best of luck in her next journey, and I am happy she gets the opportunity to return home to be near family. She will always be a Battlin’ Bear.”

Rocky has begun a national search for a new coach.