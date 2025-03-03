Frontier women: MSU-Northern pulls upset, Carroll paces to win in quarterfinals

GREAT FALLS — The 2025 Frontier Conference basketball tournament tipped off Sunday afternoon at the Four Seasons Arena, with women's quarterfinal games featuring MSU-Northern facing Montana Tech and Carroll College squaring off with Montana Western.

No. 5-seeded MSU-Northern pulled off an upset over the No. 4-seeded Orediggers in what was a back-and-forth battle, 76-73. The No. 3-seeded Saints paced themselves past the sixth-seeded Bulldogs 58-49 after controlling the second half.

MSU-Northern was led by Canzas HisBadHorse's 19 points, and Katelynn Forner added 14. As a team, the Skylights shot 47.3% from the field and 40% from the arc.

As for the Saints, Addi Ekstrom led the charge with 15 points, and Willa Albrecht dropped in a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Additionally, the defense held strong for Carroll, holding Western to 27.9% shooting.

Next up for MSU-Northern is a date with No. 1 seed Rocky Mountain in the semifinals on Monday at 12 p.m. Carroll advances to face No. 2 Providence in the other semi.

For highlights, view the above video player.

