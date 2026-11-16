BUTTE — It was an eventful weekend for Montana Tech's football team.

On Saturday, the fifth-ranked Orediggers earned a commanding 45-14 road victory over Valley City State (N.D.) to lock up an outright Frontier Conference East title for the second straight year while picking up their 10th win of the season. Tech also clinched an automatic berth in the NAIA Football Championship Series with the win.

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With consecutive Frontier Conference title secured, Montana Tech football looks toward postseason

Then on Sunday, at a watch party in Tech's auditorium, the Orediggers — who were predicted to be tabbed as high as the No. 3 seed and as low as the No. 6 seed — earned the No. 4 seed in the upcoming postseason. For the third straight year, Tech will receive a first-round bye and then host a second-round game. The Orediggers are guaranteed home field advantage at least through the quarterfinals.

"The first-round bye was big," said Tech head coach Kyle Samson. " A great thing to rest up, get healthy and go attack next week. Very excited and very thankful that (the playoff selection committee) saw our body of work."

Tech was the lone Montana team out of the Frontier Conference to qualify for the postseason, with Carroll College falling to Eastern Oregon in overtime on Saturday in a de facto playoff game. The Mountaineers (8-2) victory over the Saints earned them an at-large bid and the No. 17 seed. EOU will host No. 16 Midland (Neb.) on Saturday.

College of Idaho (10-0) won the Frontier Conference West title for the second-straight year after putting together an unbeaten regular season. The Yotes dealt Tech (10-1) its only loss.

"To have two Frontier Conference teams in the Top 4 I think speaks volumes to this conference," said Samson.

The Orediggers posted a 6-0 record in divisional play and over the final three games outscored their opponents by a margin of 145-30. Now on a bye week, Tech's goal now is to carry the momentum the regular season into the playoffs.

"I think the biggest thing we've regained these past few weeks is just utmost confidence in ourselves," said senior linebacker Kellan Beller. "We go into every game knowing that we're going to try and dominate."

"We can't lose that edge," said Samson. "But I really believe we've got the senior leadership, a bunch of guys that have been here before, we have so many guys that have been in this situation. I trust those guys tremendously."