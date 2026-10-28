GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence’s decision to close at the end of the 2026-27 academic year will have a major impact on its athletic programs and the student-athletes who compete for the Argos.

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University of Providence closure leaves future uncertain for Argos athletes, coaches

The university’s board of trustees announced the decision Tuesday, bringing up immediate questions about the future of Providence’s 15 athletic programs.

Student-athletes make three-quarters of the university’s enrollment, and several Argos teams are already competing this fall. Volleyball and wrestling seasons are underway, while basketball is set to begin later this week.

University President Dr. Caroline Goulet said the university did not anticipate the closure when those athletes were recruited.

“When we signed those athletes, when we toured them on campus, when we met with their parents, we believed that we would be here,” Goulet said.

Several Providence coaches reacted to the announcement on social media Tuesday.

Men’s wrestling coach Steve Komac called it “an unfortunate situation for sure,” while first-year men’s basketball coach Michael Claxton said his focus will remain on his family, friends and leading the Argos this season.

Women’s basketball coach Bill Himmelberg, who has spent 17 seasons at Providence and led the Argos to an NAIA national runner-up finish in 2024, wrote that “Great Falls will be less without UP.”

Longtime volleyball coach Arunas Duda also reflected on his 24 years with the university, writing, “Sad day for sure. Poured my heart and soul into this place for 24 years.”

One of the biggest questions now facing Providence’s student-athletes is what comes next after the university closes.

Goulet said other schools have already expressed interest.

“We already have schools that are approaching us interested in our students, in our athletes,” she said.

Goulet added that Providence’s athletic teams will be able to finish their current seasons, including those that have not yet begun. The Argos athletic programs are expected to compete through the 2026-27 academic year.

