Mary (N.D.) tops Rocky Mountain College in Glendive, 23-10

GLENDIVE — Mary (N.D.) prevailed over Rocky Mountain College 23-10 Thursday night at Perham Field in the first college football game played in Glendive since 1950.

NCAA Division II Mary, which features Montana natives head coach Shann Shillinger (Baker) and offensive line coach Mike Person (Glendive) jumped out to a 17-3 lead midway through the third quarter behind stout defense and a relentless rushing attack led by Billings Central product Xavier Brackenridge.

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University of Mary tops Rocky Mountain College in Glendive, 23-10

Jhett Schawan of NAIA Rocky cut the deficit to 17-10 with a two-yard touchdown run, but his fumble recovered by Christopher Federico was the turning point. Mary scooped up the fumble, then Ryan Blair found Karsyn Jablonski from 11-yards out for the duo's second scoring connection of the game.

Both team struggled to move the ball, but Rocky couldn’t find any space on the ground, averaging less than 2.5 yards per attempt.

The game was the debut of first-year Rocky head coach Randy Bandelow.

Rocky will be on the road again next weekend in Caldwell, Idaho. at No. 4-ranked College of Idaho, while Mary will host Minnesota State Mankato next Saturday evening.