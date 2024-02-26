UM Western record-breaker Jordan Sweeney, Carroll's Andrew Cook earn Frontier honors

HELENA — Montana Western's Jordan Sweeney was named women's basketball player of the week and Carroll's Andrew Cook earned men's player of the week honors from the Frontier Conference on Monday.

Sweeney led Western to a pair of wins in the final week of the regular season. She averaged 33.0 points per game while shooting 57.9% from the field. In addition, Sweeney averaged five made 3-pointers per game on 62.5% from beyond the arc.

In the Bulldogs' 73-63 win over Montana Tech, Sweeney scored 23 points while adding six rebounds and eight assists. The senior then scored a Frontier season-high 43 points by going 7 of 11 from 3 in an 86-73 win at Rocky Mountain. She also had four rebounds and four assists in the regular season finale.

Sweeney broke her previous career-high in the game as well as the Montana Western single-game scoring record after she scored 43 points in the game.

The previous record of 40 points was set by Brianna King in the 2017-18 season against Menlo College. With her total, Sweeney eclipsed 1,000 career points in the win, a total that she surpassed in just her second year with the Bulldogs.

For the fourth time in the last six weeks, Carroll's Cook garnered the men's player of the week award following his performance in a pair of wins to end the 2023-24 Frontier regular season.

In the wins over Rocky Mountain College and MSU-Northern, Cook led his team in scoring, averaging 22.0 points per game while also averaging 4.5 rebounds and four assists per game.

