Tyler Murray leaving East Helena to take offensive coordinator job at UM Western

DILLON — Montana Western football coach Ryan Nourse announced the hiring of former Bulldog Tyler Murray as offensive coordinator on Friday.

"We are excited to have Tyler join our football team," Nourse said. "I knew from when Tyler was a player for me that he would be an outstanding football coach. As we became colleagues over the past 9 years, it was clear to me he had the skill set to be an excellent college coach if that was a direction he wanted to go."

Murray returns to Western after a successful stint as the head coach at East Helena High School, where he built the program from the ground up (2021-2026). He led the team to back-to-back Class A playoff appearances (2024,2025) and a Class A state semifinal run (2025).

At East Helena, his team averaged nearly 40 points per game and over 350 yards per game in both 2024 and 2025. He also coached nine all-state players, 40 all-conference selections, and had eight players move on to play college ball.

"Tyler has done hard things and been successful at them," Nourse said. "His ability to lead the development of East Helena's football program from inception to becoming one of the top Class A programs in the state of Montana proves his capacity to lead, coach, teach and develop young men to be their best."

Prior to his time in Helena, Murray served as the head football coach and athletic director at Mission High School in St. Ignatius from 2017-2021. He inherited a program that went winless in 2016 and turned it into back-to-back 8-Man playoff appearances (2019, 2020).

At Mission, he coached four all-state players, 21 all-conference selections, and three eventual collegiate football players.

The Hamilton native is a 2017 graduate of Montana Western and earned his degree in K-12 health enhancement with a minor in coaching. He was a four-year letterwinner for the Bulldogs at wide receiver and was a member of the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor society in 2017.

"This is an awesome opportunity to bring in an excellent coach and loyal, dedicated Bulldog alumni to help us continue to sustain the success we have had and to grow the program to be able to attain new heights," Nourse said.

