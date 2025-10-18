Turnovers, penalties hinder MSU-Northern in 21-17 loss at Mayville State

MAYVILLE, N.D. — DeAnthony Thompson intercepted three passes Saturday to help Mayville State preserve a 21-17 Frontier Conference home victory over MSU-Northern on Saturday.

Thompson intercepted quarterback Kendall O'Neill on each of the Lights' final two possessions as Mayville State held on. Thompson also picked O'Neill off late in the second quarter and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown to give the Comets a 21-7 advantage at halftime.

MSU-Northern took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Roman Bradley. But Mayville State scored the next three TDs, including a 12-yard run by Moses Nuahpa and a 49-yard scamper by Landon Olson.

The Lights held the Comets scoreless in the second half. Bradley scored on a second 1-yard run early in the third quarter, then got a 33-yard field goal from Tate O'Neill, but could get no closer. Kendall O'Neill threw for 282 yards and Devin Shelton caught nine passes for 197 yards for the Lights.

Northern's defense held the Comets to just one pass completion and gave up just one first down in the second half. The Lights surrendered just 198 total yards, but four total turnovers and four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were too much to overcome.

Mayville State improved to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the Frontier's East division. MSU-Northern fell to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in the league.

