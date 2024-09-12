Top 10 showdown: No. 9 Montana Western set to face third-ranked College of Idaho

DILLON — Montana Western's football team has spent the past 10 months knowing it squandered a golden opportunity last November.

Hosting their first playoff game since 1994, the Bulldogs quickly fell into a big hole against the College of Idaho — which dealt Western its only regular-season loss — in the second round. The Bulldogs rallied but couldn't complete the comeback as the Yotes prevailed 49-42 en route to a run to the semifinals.

"The only team we've lost to in the past 16 games," said senior tight end Luke Kaniho. "We owe them one."

Reigning Frontier Conference champion Western will get a shot at that as the No. 9 Bulldogs gear up to host a third-ranked C of I this Saturday in a game that evolved into a Top 10 matchup after the latest coaches' poll saw Western slide up from No. 11 and the Yotes from No. 4. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at the Bulldogs' new on-campus field.

It'll be the conference opener for both teams. College of Idaho is 2-0 and Western sits at 1-0 after a 59-21 drubbing of Eastern Oregon in its inaugural game at its new stadium. Quarerback Michael Palandri account for three rushing and three passing touchdowns while receiver Koby Tanioka had a 62-yard touchdown reception and scored on a 100-yard kickoff return.

"It's great to start with a win," said Western head coach Ryan Nourse. "You're always going to make mistakes in first games. We blew two coverages for two touchdowns and that was half of (Eastern Oregon's) offensive production. We got the win and it makes it easier to come back and fix those things because we know we played a pretty good brand of football."

Cleaning up those mental mistakes will be critical against a Yotes squad that outscored its first two opponents by a margin of 110-7. Western is aware a sizable challenge awaits on Saturday, and is eager to prove it isn't the same team that let C of I spoil its final game at Vigilante Stadium last November.

"Last week we came out and started the season right," said redshirt junior defensive back Brady Mounts. "We're glad we get (College of Idaho) in Week 2. Get to show everybody what we're made of. Last season, that last game wasn't us."

The Bulldogs likely have an assortment of words to describe what they hope to achieve this weekend with revenge and redemption being the most obvious choices. But whatever is driving the individual players this week, the approach as a team hasn't wavered.

"Some of the guys might be using revenge as motivation, whatever that might be," said Nourse. "But in terms of the preparation and what we do ... nothing changes in that fashion."

