Tight end Ty Wilkinson stepping up for Carroll during 4-game win streak

HELENA — Ty Wilkinson is making the most of an expanded role for Carroll College.

The redshirt sophomore tight end is coming off a career performance in the Fighting Saints’ 52-10 win over Montana Western, catching six passes for 93 yards and four touchdowns.

The four scores tied a Carroll single-game receiving touchdown record.

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Ty Wilkinson emerging as key weapon in Carroll's Offense

Wilkinson credited his connection with quarterback Kaden Huot.

“Me and Kaden have a great connection during practice,” Wilkinson said. “We always try to find ways to make it fun during practice and just seem to be working out during games.”

Wilkinson has also leaned on what he learned behind former All-American tight end Carson Ochoa.

“I really model my game after Carson,” Wilkinson said. “He showed me a lot.”

Wilkinson now has 22 catches for 399 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

The Saints are 5-1 and riding a four-game winning streak as they travel to face Simpson (Calif.) on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m.