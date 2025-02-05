Ten players from Montana are among Dickinson State's total of 32 for 2025 football signing class

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Dickinson State football staff announced its first group of the 2025 signing class on Wednesday as the program prepares to join the Frontier Conference.

The Blue Hawks finished 10-2, won their 10th consecutive conference championship and advanced to the second round of the national playoffs for the second straight year in 2024. The Blue Hawks return 95 players from the 2024 team and will begin spring ball in March in preparation for the 2025 season.

"It is always exciting to bring a new group of players to join our family at Dickinson State," head coach Pete Stanton said. "Not only has this group excelled on the field, but have done very well in the classroom which is so important to us. We have a large number of players returning from our 2024 team, but this group will help us at many of the position groups and will have a bright future ahead of them. Our coaching staff did a great job of tirelessly recruiting this 2025 class. Recruiting never ends and our staff will continue to identify other 2025 seniors and transfers that we will bring to our program as we transition to the Frontier Conference this fall."

The Blue Hawks will report to fall camp on Aug. 7 with their first game coming against Valley City State University on Aug. 28.

2025 signing class (listed in alphabetical order)

Dakota Alegria | Defensive Line | 6'4 / 225 lbs | Park City, Montana (Park City HS)

Carson Baker | Linebacker | 6'0 / 185 lbs | Kalispell, Montana (Glacier HS)

Wyatt Barton | Offensive Line | 6'0 / 260 lbs | Cody, Wyoming (Cody HS)

Nayati Bickerdyke | Linebacker | 6'1 / 210 lbs | Buffalo, South Dakota (Harding County HS)

Hunter Borud | Offensive Line | 6'2 / 275 lbs | Casper, Wyoming (Natrona County HS)

Nathan Caracheo | Offensive Line | 6'4 / 310 lbs | Costa Mesa, California (Orange Coast College)

Wyatt Faircloth | Linebacker | 6'0 / 190 lbs | Soldotna, Alaska (Soldotna HS)

Damien Harildstad | Offensive Line | 6'0 / 300 lbs | Bismarck, North Dakota (Bismarck HS)

Quincy Heartwell | Running Back | 5'10 / 170 lbs | Anchorage, Alaska (South Anchorage HS)

Ethan Hutchison | Linebacker | 6'2 / 220 lbs | Houston, Texas (Glenda Dawson HS)

Kevin Hutzenbiler | Wide Receiver | 6'1 / 180 lbs | Sidney, Montana (Sidney HS)

Matthew Jacobs | Defensive Line | 6'2 / 260 lbs | Powers Lake, North Dakota (Powers Lake HS)

Hayden Jawors | Linebacker | 6'1 / 230 lbs | Buffalo, Wyoming (Buffalo HS)

Payton Jolliffe | Linebacker | 6'1 / 180 lbs | Minot, North Dakota (Minot HS)

Kaden Juhnke | Quarterback | 6'3 / 195 lbs | Joliet, Montana (Joliet HS)

Quinn Kalpin | Kicker | 5'7 / 180 lbs | Gillette, Wyoming (Thunder Basin HS)

Drew Lewis | Defensive Line | 6'5 / 215 lbs | Corvallis, Montana (Corvallis HS)

Connor Lindberg | Defensive Line | 6'2 / 215 lbs | Powers Lake, North Dakota (Powers Lake HS)

Tell Murray | Quarterback | 6'1 / 175 lbs | Eagle Butte, South Dakota (Dakota State University)

Slade Olson | Defensive Back | 6' / 185 lbs | Helena, Montana (East Helena HS)

Tyler Paczesny | Linebacker | 5'11 / 210 lbs | Chandler, Arizona (Dobson HS)

Marcus Sanders | Quarterback | 6'6 / 215 lbs | Union City, California (Diablo Valley College)

Harper Schultz | Tight End | 6'4 / 220 lbs | Fargo, North Dakota (Fargo North HS)

Doug Sheldon | Linebacker | 6'1 / 195 lbs | Mandan, North Dakota (Mandan HS)

Tristan Stallsworth | Linebacker | 5'10 / 195 lbs | Dickinson, North Dakota (Dickinson HS)

Adam Symonds | Offensive Line | 6'2 / 295 lbs | Great Falls, Montana (College of the Redwoods)

Jack Taylor | Quarterback | 6'5 / 175 lbs | Helena, Montana (East Helena HS)

Deegan Tvedt | Linebacker | 6'1 / 175 lbs | Miles City, Montana (Custer County HS)

Rylee Veal | Running Back | 6'1 / 205 lbs | Bison, South Dakota (Bison HS)

Ashton Weathersby | Defensive Line | 6'2 / 210 lbs | Tioga, North Dakota (Tioga HS)

CL Weinberger | Defensive Line | 6'1 / 225 lbs | Flasher, North Dakota (Flasher HS)

Treyton Wilke | Linebacker | 6'0 / 190 lbs | Malta, Montana (Malta HS)

