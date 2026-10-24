BUTTE — Montana Tech's volleyball team opened a four-match homestand with a win on Friday evening.

Talan Dodson delivered 17 kills, Rhys Layton had 41 assists and Brooklynn Hayes supplied 17 digs as the Orediggers defeated Dakota State (S.D.) in four sets (25-18, 25-22, 13-25, 25-15).

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Talan Dodson's 17 kills power Montana Tech volleyball past Dakota State

Tech improved to 18-6 overall and 13-4 in Frontier Conference play while the Trojans fell to 14-9, 11-6. Both teams have already secured seeds at the upcoming Frontier Tournament.

Dakota State was led by a 14-kill performance from Tristyn Maras, 28 assists from Emily Nelson and 30 digs from Keira Murdock.

The Orediggers now host Frontier leader Bellevue University (Neb.) on Saturday at 3 p.m. while the Trojans will play at Montana Western at 5 p.m.