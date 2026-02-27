Tabor Teel of Dakota State MVP as Frontier Conference women's basketball honors announced

HELENA — The 2025-26 Frontier Conference women’s basketball all-conference teams and individual award winners were announced Thursday.

Tabor Teel of Dakota State (S.D.) was selected as the 2025-26 Frontier Conference player of the year. She has posted numerous double-doubles this season, averaging 17.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game prior to the postseason. She is also second in the league with 107 assists, the most assists by a post player in the conference.

Isabelle Heggem of Rocky Mountain College was voted the conference‘s defensive player of the year. She leads the Frontier Conference with 75 total blocks and 11.7 rebounds per game (9.5 defensive rebounds per game).

Carroll’s Jillian Kanduch was selected as the freshman of the year while Bailee Sayler of Montana Western was chosen as the sixth player of the year.

Carroll's Kenzie Allen and Providence’s Brooke Dial shared the league’s newcomer of the year award.

Dakota State’s David Moe picked up Frontier coach of the year honors after guiding the Trojans to the league title with a 19-3 record. DaSU also earned the league’s first automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament, which begins on March 13-14 with the first and second round.

The Frontier postseason tournament begins with quarterfinals on Friday and Saturday, followed by the semifinals Sunday and the championship game Monday evening at 5 p.m.

2025-26 Frontier Conference women's basketball awards and honors

Player of the year: Tabor Teel, Dakota State (S.D.)

Defensive player of the year: Isabelle Heggem, Rocky Mountain

Freshman of the year: Jillian Kanduch, Carroll

6th player of the year: Bailee Sayler, Montana Western

Newcomer of the year: Brooke Dial, Providence, and Kenzie Allen, Carroll

Coach of the year: David Moe, Dakota State (S.D.)

First-team all-conference

Tabor Teel, Dakota State (S.D.)

Paige Wasson, Rocky Mountain

Willa Albrecht, Carroll

Hadley Humpherys, Montana Tech

Kennedy Stormer, Bismarck State

Isabelle Heggem, Rocky Mountain

Canzas HisBadHorse, MSU-Northern

Brooke Dial, Providence

Liv Wangerin, Montana Tech

Caitlin Dyer, Dakota State (S.D.)

Second-team all-conference

Bria Wasmund, Dakota State (S.D.)

Kenzie Allen, Carroll

Ciera Agasiva, MSU-Northern

Brenna Linse, Rocky Mountain

Isabella Lund, Montana Western

Bailee Sayler, Montana Western

Brooke Badovinac, Montana Tech

Halle Haber, Montana Tech

Ellie Braaten, Valley City State (N.D.)

Joy Beran, Bellevue (Neb.)

All-defense

Isabelle Heggem, Rocky Mountain

Tabor Teel, Dakota State (S.D.)

Kenzie Allen, Carroll

Caitlin Dyer, Dakota State (S.D.)

Brooke Badovinac, Montana Tech

