Tabor Teel of Dakota State MVP as Frontier Conference women's basketball honors announced

HELENA — The 2025-26 Frontier Conference women’s basketball all-conference teams and individual award winners were announced Thursday.
Tabor Teel of Dakota State (S.D.) was selected as the 2025-26 Frontier Conference player of the year. She has posted numerous double-doubles this season, averaging 17.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game prior to the postseason. She is also second in the league with 107 assists, the most assists by a post player in the conference.
Isabelle Heggem of Rocky Mountain College was voted the conference‘s defensive player of the year. She leads the Frontier Conference with 75 total blocks and 11.7 rebounds per game (9.5 defensive rebounds per game).
Carroll’s Jillian Kanduch was selected as the freshman of the year while Bailee Sayler of Montana Western was chosen as the sixth player of the year.
Carroll's Kenzie Allen and Providence’s Brooke Dial shared the league’s newcomer of the year award.
Dakota State’s David Moe picked up Frontier coach of the year honors after guiding the Trojans to the league title with a 19-3 record. DaSU also earned the league’s first automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament, which begins on March 13-14 with the first and second round.
The Frontier postseason tournament begins with quarterfinals on Friday and Saturday, followed by the semifinals Sunday and the championship game Monday evening at 5 p.m.
2025-26 Frontier Conference women's basketball awards and honors
Player of the year: Tabor Teel, Dakota State (S.D.)
Defensive player of the year: Isabelle Heggem, Rocky Mountain
Freshman of the year: Jillian Kanduch, Carroll
6th player of the year: Bailee Sayler, Montana Western
Newcomer of the year: Brooke Dial, Providence, and Kenzie Allen, Carroll
Coach of the year: David Moe, Dakota State (S.D.)
First-team all-conference
Tabor Teel, Dakota State (S.D.)
Paige Wasson, Rocky Mountain
Willa Albrecht, Carroll
Hadley Humpherys, Montana Tech
Kennedy Stormer, Bismarck State
Isabelle Heggem, Rocky Mountain
Canzas HisBadHorse, MSU-Northern
Brooke Dial, Providence
Liv Wangerin, Montana Tech
Caitlin Dyer, Dakota State (S.D.)
Second-team all-conference
Bria Wasmund, Dakota State (S.D.)
Kenzie Allen, Carroll
Ciera Agasiva, MSU-Northern
Brenna Linse, Rocky Mountain
Isabella Lund, Montana Western
Bailee Sayler, Montana Western
Brooke Badovinac, Montana Tech
Halle Haber, Montana Tech
Ellie Braaten, Valley City State (N.D.)
Joy Beran, Bellevue (Neb.)
All-defense
Isabelle Heggem, Rocky Mountain
Tabor Teel, Dakota State (S.D.)
Kenzie Allen, Carroll
Caitlin Dyer, Dakota State (S.D.)
Brooke Badovinac, Montana Tech