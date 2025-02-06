Surging Montana Tech men still undefeated at home, chasing conference four-peat

BUTTE — The three-time defending Frontier Conference champions opened league play in early January with a hiccup.

Montana Tech, which had lost just one non-conference game to a Top 10 The Master's University program, dropped a 63-55 road contest to Rocky Mountain College. And the Orediggers used it as a learning experience.

"I feel like it was very eye opening for us," said junior forward Hayden Diekhans. "We didn't play our best basketball."

Tech found its footing and responded to that defeat by reeling off eight straight victories while remaining undefeated at home as the Orediggers — who have already piled up 20 win — now gear up for a four-game road test.

"This is the third round that we get to go play everybody in the Frontier Conference," said senior guard Keeley Bake. "They're gonna bring everything they've got, everything we've got and I'm really excited to see what happens."

The Orediggers made history last season by becoming the first program in league history to win three straight Frontier regular season and tournament titles. Tech was picked to four-peat in the preseason coaches' poll and, with a two-game lead in the standings, is on track to do that.

"So far we've had a really quality season but we've got a lot to play for still," said head coach Adam Hiatt. "We hope that we can keep our foot on the gas pedal."

Hiatt's first season with Tech in 2016 saw his team win one conference game. Since then, his program has evolved into one of the best in the NAIA and they now have a chance to write another memorable chapter. But while the Orediggers have some lofty aspirations, reaching them will require a game-by-game mindset.

"We have some goal but our goals mean nothing if we can't focus on the game in front of us," said Hiatt. "At the end of the day the chips will fall where they fall. But if you look ahead too much you're going to lose track of the present