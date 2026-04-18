Full circle: Jason Ferris comes home to lead Montana Western athletics as AD

DILLON — It's a full-circle moment for Jason Ferris.

The University of Montana Western announced this week that the Dillon native and former Bulldogs All-America linebacker had been hired as its next athletic director, succeeding Michael Feuling, who has held the position for the past 4½ years.

"It's great to get back here on campus, I obviously spent a lot of time up here over the years," said Ferris. "It's fun to get to come back and continue working up here."

HEAR FROM JASON FERRIS:

'Super excited': Former Western LB Jason Ferris hired as next athletic director

A 2020 Western graduate, Ferris was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers that year and, after not making the final roster, pursued a roster spot with the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League.

After that didn't work out, he returned to his hometown and began working as a loan officer and as an assistant coach with the Dillon Beavers, with which he won Class A state football championships in 2013 and 2014.

Becoming an athletic director wasn't really on his radar, but when the position at his alma mater opened up, he felt compelled to apply.

"It didn't really cross my mind until the job came open and it kind of piqued my interest," said Ferris. "I threw my name in the hat and went for it and was able to get the opportunity to interview for it and end up getting it. I spent so many hours and days up here and have so much passion and pride for this university."

Montana Western athletics has made a lot of big strides in the past years, most visibly the construction of its long-awaited on-campus football stadium. Ferris' primary goal now — keep the Bulldogs' athletic department moving forward.

"Western's in a great place, we're on an upward trend and I don't want to see that plateau or peak," said Ferris. "We want to just keep that trend going up. And so that's the goal that I'm excited for. The sky's the limit for Western and we're going to do everything we can to make sure that upward trend continues."