'Stepped up their game': Providence volleyball has high aspirations with No. 13 ranking, current 15-3 record

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence volleyball team currently sits at No. 13 in the NAIA coaches poll with an impressive record of 15-3 overall (6-1 in Frontier Conference play).

Last week, the team won its two matches both in straight sets over Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College.

"We've definitely gotten closer and grown a deeper love for each other," junior Bella Thompson said before Tuesday's practice. "It's just made it a lot easier for us to be all in on the same goal and play for each other."

"We've just been putting in so much work and we've grown so much as a team together," redshirt sophomore Cabry Taylor said. "There's so much chemistry, and we just all love each other."

Thompson and Taylor are two players who leave their mark out on the court.

Both have been recognized with accolades in the conference and NAIA. Thompson has won six Frontier Conference setter of the week awards and just recently won the same award in the NAIA.

Taylor was honored as the NAIA defender of the week in early September.

"Nothing that I've gotten is on my own. My teammates have been playing perfectly in order for me to get these accolades," Thompson said.

"My team, my biggest support, and my coaches," Taylor said. "They just have all pushed me to be the best version that I can be on and off the court."

Head coach Arunas Duda said both Thompson and Taylor — as well as the whole team — "have really stepped up their game."

"They love to compete, they love to get after it," Duda said. "But they have fun together, and that's pretty rare."

Sitting where they do currently, the Argos have high aspirations for what they can accomplish.

"We're going to nationals, I believe we can take this all the way to nationals," Thompson said.

"We're going to make it to nationals," Taylor said.

"This group wants it pretty bad, so I think the sky's the limit for them, and hopefully they continue to push," Duda said.

Providence heads to Billings this weekend for the Frontier-North Star Crossover where it'll play three matches, one of which is against No. 2 Jamestown Friday.