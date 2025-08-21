'Sky's the limit for us': MSU-Northern football rides momentum into new season after ending Frontier skid

HAVRE — Going into the final game of last football season, MSU-Northern had dropped 28 consecutive Frontier Conference matchups. But that streak came to halt with a 19-13 win over Rocky Mountain to end the 2024 slate.

That win has kept the Lights going over the offseason, and they now move into this fall with some momentum.

"It seems like we were just playing last year," senior Colter Woldstad said Wednesday at Tilleman Family Field. "But I'm definitely excited to be back and ready to go."

"It's pretty crazy. I mean, fall ball is already over," senior Spencer Lehnerz said. "Now it's time to get into Week 1 and already start the season."

With the first game on the horizon, excitement is building around the program for the ball to get rolling, Woldstad and Lehnerz said.

"I think we're doing well gelling together," Woldstad said. "We got a lot of new guys now this year, and they're doing a good job getting in and putting in work."

"We're just all well-rounded where each position group has ... got some depth now," Lehnerz said. "More numbers and more in depth, and we're just ready to go."

That feeling is not just from the players, either.

"I'm excited about what I think we can be," head coach Jerome Souers said. "Our coaching staff ... has grown. I think we're stronger, and I'm looking forward to what this might look like."

Souers said he believes this could be a turning point year for the Northern football program.

"We got guys now that have been here for three years, and that development looks a lot different," Souers said. "Their impact, I think, will be a lot stronger."

Souers said the team has already been on an upward trajectory even going back to last season.

"It was ... impossible to see because we weren't competitive enough to show that," Souers said. "But we had been improving. I'm most proud of the fact that the guys went through the whole season and never gave up ... and they finally put together enough of an effort to win."

The Lights will be tested right out of the gate, welcoming Carroll to Havre Week 1.

"We're coming in just like we're the underdogs obviously," Woldstad said. "We're coming in just ready to go. We're going to do whatever we need to to get out of here with a win."

"We're capable of anything, the sky's the limit for us," Lehnerz said. "We're just ready to go out and ball, and just take Week 1."

Northern hosts Carroll at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 to open up the 2025 season.