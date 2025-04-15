Sidney native Ryan Sullivan picked to lead Montana Western women's basketball program

DILLON — Montana Western announced the hiring of Bulldog basketball and football alumni Ryan Sullivan as the next head women's basketball coach on Tuesday.

With a strong background in coaching and player development, Sullivan brings experience and a proven track record of program-building success.

Most recently, Sullivan served as the head coach of the girls basketball program at Sheridan High School in Sheridan, Wyoming. Taking over a team that had managed only five wins across the two previous seasons, he quickly turned the program around. Under his leadership, the team made back-to-back state championship appearances and captured a state title.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ryan back home to Western as our next head women's basketball coach. Ryan's basketball IQ, leadership and commitment to player development set him apart throughout this process," Western director of athletics Michael Feuling said. "His success at Sheridan — competing for and winning state championships — speaks to his relentless pursuit of excellence."

Before his tenure in Sheridan, Sullivan coached in Casper, Wyoming, and began his coaching career at Cut Bank High School.

Sullivan is an alumnus of the University of Montana Western and a native of Sidney. From 2013 to 2018, he competed for both the Bulldog football and men's basketball teams. During his time as a student-athlete, the Bulldog basketball team made consecutive NAIA national tournament appearances.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the chance to come home to Montana Western and lead a program steeped in such a powerful history of pride and competitiveness," Sullivan said.

Sullivan comes from a family deeply rooted in Montana athletics. His father, Rollie, is a Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee and longtime prep coach in eastern Montana. His sister, Jordan, is an assistant coach with the University of Utah women's basketball program. His uncle, Robin Selvig, was the head coach of the Montana Lady Griz for 38 years. His cousin, Derek Selvig, is the head men's basketball coach at Dickinson State University.

Sullivan earned his bachelor's degree from Montana Western in 2018 in social science.

A press conference and formal introduction will be held in the coming weeks. Additional details will be announced soon.

