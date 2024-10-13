Second-half comeback leads Eastern Oregon past MSU-Northern 28-21

LA GRAND, Ore. — Brody MacMillan scored two third-quarter touchdowns and Eastern Oregon rallied past MSU-Northern 28-21 on Saturday in Frontier Conference football.

MacMillian scored on consecutive 1-yard runs in the third as EOU fought back from a seven-point halftime deficit. His second TD put the Mountaineers ahead 21-14 with 5:12 left in the quarter.

Quincy Glasper threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Sweek early in the fourth to give EOU a 28-14 lead and offset a late MSU-Northern score, a 12-yard pass from Zach Brooks to Jeremiah Benson.

The Lights led 14-7 going into halftime thanks to a 3-yard TD run by Mason Dionne and an initial scoring pass from Brooks to Benson from 21 yards. Both touchdowns came in the second quarter.

Eastern Oregon opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown by Payton Howe.

MSU-Northern dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the Frontier. Eastern Oregon improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

