Ryan Lundgren steps down as Carroll men's basketball coach after one season

HELENA — Ryan Lundgren has stepped down as head men's basketball coach at Carroll College.

Lundgren served as head coach for one season with the Saints, leading Carroll to a 19-12 overall record and a 12-3 mark in the Frontier Conference in the 2023-24 campaign. Carroll announced Lundgren's departure on Friday.

According to a spokesperson at Carroll, Lundgren is leaving to pursue another coaching opportunity.

"We would like to thank Ryan for the leadership he provided the young men in our basketball program, and the excitement that their play on the court generated," Carroll athletic director Charlie Gross stated in a press release. "We wish him well in his next step."

Under Lundgren, junior guard Andrew Cook was named Frontier player of the year in 2023-24, while Kendall Moore was named second team all-conference, and Zane Foster was named to the Frontier all-defensive team.

Carroll stated that a search to find Lundgren's replacement "will commence immediately."

