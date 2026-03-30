Rocky's Omari Nesbit, Paige Wasson lead Frontier as NAIA 1st-team All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rocky Mountain College basketball standouts Omari Nesbit and Paige Wasson were named first-team NAIA All-Americans on Monday, leading a list of Frontier Conference players honored for their efforts during the 2025-26 season.

Nesbit a 6-foot-1 senior from Sacramento, Calif., was the only Frontier player named to the men's first team. He led the Battlin’ Bears in scoring, averaging 17.9 points per game while totaling 85 made 3-pointers. He also added 2.5 assists per game, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals this season.

His 60-foot buzzer beater lifted Rocky over Montana Tech in the semifinal round of the Frontier postseason tournament. The Bears advanced to the Round of 8 of the NAIA national tournament.

Carroll College's Isaiah Crane, a 6-foot sophomore from Portland, Ore., was named a second-team All-American. Crane ranked No. 2 in the league in scoring (19.8 ppg) and finished in the top 20 in the NAIA in total scoring while shooting 54.3% from the floor and 50% from 3-point range. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds and led the Saints with 89 assists.

Hayden Diekhans of Montana Tech was a third-team selection. A 6-6 senior from Geraldine, Diekhans averaged 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Orediggers in 2025-26 on his way to a second-straight first-team All-Frontier Conference honor.

On the women's side, Wasson was one of two Frontier players to be named first-team All-America.

Wasson, a sophomore from Whitewater, averaged 20.8 points per game, ranking ninth in the NAIA this season. Her 624 total points ranked second all-time in a single season in program history, and she has already moved up to fifth all-time in career points, totaling 975 points in just two seasons.

Wasson was also recognized this year as a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NAIA All-American.

Tabor Teel of Dakota State (S.D.) was also named to the first team.

Willa Albrecht of Carroll and Hadley Humpherys of Montana Tech were both named to the third team.

Albrecht, a senior out of Billings, averaged 15.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Fighting Saints, while Humpherys, a senior from Blackfoot, Idaho, led Montana Tech in scoring and rebounding average with 12.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

