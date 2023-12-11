Rocky's Maxim Stephens, MSU-Northern's Ryley Kehr are Frontier Conference players of the week

HELENA — Maxim Stephens of Rocky Mountain College and Ryley Kehr of Montana State-Northern were named the Frontier Conference men's and women's basketball players of the week, the league announced Monday.

Stephens, a 6-foot-9 senior forward from Hamilton, New Zealand, totaled a season-high 25 points and 15 rebounds in Rocky’s 97-95 double-overtime win over crosstown rival MSU Billings. Stephens helped seal the Battlin' Bears victory when he grabbed an offensive rebound and drew a foul with 1.8 seconds remaining in the second overtime. He made both free throws.

Stephens has scored 20 or more points in a game four times this season and has also recorded four double-doubles. He leads the Frontier in rebounding with 10.9 boards per game and ranks fifth in the league in scoring with 18.4 points per game.

No. 21 Rocky (6-1) faces 18th-ranked The Master's University (Calif.) at the Cactus Classic Friday in Chandler, Ariz.

Kehr, a senior forward from Columbia Falls, helped MSU-Northern to a 106-52 win over Alberta-Augustana last week. She led the Skylights with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win.

Kehr is seventh in the Frontier scoring 13.9 points per game this season. She has scored in double figures seven times, including the past four contests.

The Skylights (4-4) are off until Dec. 19 when they play Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at the Phoenix Frontier Challenge in Phoenix, Ariz.