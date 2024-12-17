Rocky's Jaylon Lee earns NAIA national defensive player of the week honor

(Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College release.)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following a trio of dominant performances, including a triple-double for the record books, Jaylon Lee was named the NAIA defensive player of the week, along with earning Frontier Conference defensive player of the week honors.

Lee, a junior from Las Vegas, Nevada, has been stuffing the stat sheet. He averaged 16.3 points, 16.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks, and 4.0 assists per game over the three qualifying games to earn the award.

Lee put together one of the most dominant stat lines in the NAIA this season in Rocky’s overtime victory over Ottawa (Ariz.) on Saturday, finishing the game with 10 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 blocks while flirting with a quadruple-double after adding a season-high seven assists.

Through 10 games, Lee ranks fifth in the NAIA in rebounds per game (12.5), third in offensive rebounds per game (5.0), fifth in blocks per game (2.4), and 12th in made free throws per game (5.6).

Since the NAIA has awards listed since 2011, Lee is the first Battlin’ Bear to earn National Player of the Week honors.

